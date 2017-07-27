Stars Are Standing in Solidarity With the Transgender Community After Trump’s Military Ban

On Wednesday, Donald Trump announced that the United States will no longer “accept or allow” transgender people in the United States military in a series of tweets, and it didn’t take long for celebrities to react on social media. Aside from speaking out on the inhumane ban, some of Hollywood’s biggest stars also took this moment to stand in solidarity with the transgender community through the hashtag #TransRightsAreHumanRights. See how your favorite celebs are fighting back against this new ban.

Lili Reinhart

Impeachment– where are we in regards to that process and how can we speed things along?

Trump is a disgrace #TransRightsAreHumanRights

— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 26, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres

We should be grateful to the people who wish to serve, not turn our backs on them. Banning transgender people is hurtful, baseless and wrong

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 26, 2017

Cole Sprouse

Don’t let @realDonaldTrump, who’s spent his life avoiding armed combat, try and define the image of bravery. #TransRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/Zp6PCyz72R

— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) July 26, 2017

Laverne Cox

I have met many transgender Americans over the years who have served or are currently serving our country in the military. I have heard from them humiliating stories of being misgendered and experiencing various kinds of mistreatment when they are willing to put their lives on the line in ways many of us would never do including our current President. This latest reversal of another Obama administration policy continues to send the message to trans Americans that our lives, our safety and service are less valuable and unwanted in this country, the country I love and hold so dear. Let’s all come together and send the message to trans Americans that despite what this president and administration proclaims that trans lives, safety and service are valuable, that they matter.” #TransRightsAreHumanRights #ProtectTransTroops #TransIsBeautiful

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Ben Platt

A post shared by Ben Platt (@bensplatt) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

Brie Larson

Our transgender soldiers are heroes. We stand with you. We are grateful for your service. We will not let this go. #transrightsarehumanrights #transpeoplearenotaburden

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Jul 26, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Melissa Benoist

I am so angry. And I support you. #transrightsarehumanrights

A post shared by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Jul 26, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Grant Gustin

A human is a human. This reality star President is trying to turn back the clock all across the board. This isn’t a “liberal” thing. I believe in equality for all people, including the negative people that come out of the woodworks to troll on posts where people are trying to help the world be more progressive and open. Open your eyes, people. Try to empathize with people that have different struggles than you. Find a common ground. Help each other out. Love above all else.

A post shared by Grant Gustin (@grantgust) on Jul 26, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Caitlyn Jenner

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr

— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

Lady Gaga

The message you have just sent has endangered the lives of people all over the United States and overseas bravely serving our nation @POTUS

— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Sending a message that hate & discrimination should be tolerated if it saves us money. A shameful yet unsurprising new low. #EqualityForAll pic.twitter.com/W8bCub1hMq

— Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) July 26, 2017

James Corden

Hey Ivanka, James here. Hope all is good, quick question, can you… Erm… Call your dad and have a talk. X https://t.co/yiiL89J3Ap

— James Corden (@JKCorden) July 26, 2017

Mark Hamill

A salute to the 15,000+ transgender patriots now currently serving in the United States Military. #ThankYouLGBT #TransRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/jm5Im4oHUd

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 26, 2017

Zendaya

Repost repost REPOST!! #TransRightsAreHumanRights pic.twitter.com/2hD2GqI9cV

— Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 26, 2017

John Mayer

7/26/17: The day it became empirically clear this is pathological, not political. #transrightsarehumanrights

— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 26, 2017

