Sookie and Michel Just Made Our Dreams Come True With This Surprise Gilmore Girls Reunion
Melissa McCarthy has been vacationing in Europe with husband Ben Falcone, and on Tuesday, the comedian had a surprise Gilmore Girls reunion with costar Yanic Truesdale in Greece. Melissa and Yanic — who play Sookie and Michel, respectively, on the show — made our dreams come true when they posed for a cute pool selfie together. “I love when this happens! By coincidence, we both booked a vacation at the same time in Greece! #magicaltiming #bestvacations,” Yanic captioned the snap. Sadly, Lorelai Gilmore — er, Lauren Graham — wasn’t there to join in on the fun, but she wasn’t forgotten. In another tropical snap, Yanic posted a photo of himself reading Lauren’s new book, Talking as Fast as I Can: From Gilmore Girls to Gilmore Girls. We’re still keeping our fingers crossed for a second season of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life!
