So Pregnant! Jenelle’s Baby Bump Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See All Day

That belly!

In a promotion clip for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, Jenelle Evans showed her off large and adorable baby bump. The very pregnant mother was planning her very private baby show and even called up her mother, Barbara! The reality star was extremely pregnant and around three weeks away from welcoming her daughter, Ensley Jolie, with her future husband, David Eason.

As fans may know, Jenelle and Babs relationship has been extremely rocky over the last few years due to their custody arrangement for Jace.

Watch the adorable clip of Jenelle’s bump! Teen Mom 2 airs Monday night at 9pm ET only on MTV!

