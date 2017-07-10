Slow-Cooker Chili-Orange Beef Means Coming Home to Dinner Served

I’m accustomed to stir-frying all of my Chinese food, including my absolute favorite, beef and broccoli. It wasn’t until I read The Asian Slow Cooker by Kelly Kwok that I learned about slow-cooking Asian dishes. This particular beef recipe receives its sweet-spicy flavor from Thai sweet chili sauce (easily found in most grocery stores). However, my best friend’s father, who is Chinese, would probably recommend getting Lao Gan Ma chili sauce, if you are willing to venture to a Chinese supermarket. Oyster sauce, though it sounds strange, simply adds a sweet, salty, and savory taste to the dish. It’s in no way fishy, but rather tastes sort of like barbecue sauce but without the smoke.

I can’t wait to try this recipe. It would really improve my nights to come home to a slow cooker bubbling with an aromatic Chinese beef dish! Now all I need is a timered rice cooker . . .

