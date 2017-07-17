Shop Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s New Swimsuit Collection Sold Exclusively At Revolve

The summer of 2017 has been the year of the craziest, most skin-baring Kardashian-Jenner swimsuit moments of all time. And if we know anything about this family, the high-rise thongs, flashes of underboob in teeny triangle bikinis and skimpy mirror selfies aren’t stopping anytime soon. So we weren’t exactly surprised to see the super sexy pieces in Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s newest swimsuit line for KENDALL + KYLIE, which just launched exclusively at Revolve.

In the line’s campaign photos for the collection, the Jenner sisters are shot doing what they do best: laying sprawled out sporting their swimwear in a cabana and getting cheeky in a high cut one piece while laying on a massive flamingo pool float.

RELATED PHOTOS: 9 Photos That Prove Kendall Jenner Has Adopted ‘Cool Mom’ Dressing

The pieces range from $55 to $165, and come in plenty of designs, colors and cuts to appeal to everyone’s sense of style. Check out some of our favorite pieces in the collection below. Happy shopping!

Kendall + Kylie

Buy It! KENDALL + KYLIE x Revolve Camo Triangle Top, $67; revolve.com and KENDALL + KYLIE x Revolve Camo Side Tie Bottom, $57; revolve.com

Buy It! KENDALL + KYLIE x Revolve Cutout One Piece, $135; revolve.com

Buy It! KENDALL + KYLIE x Revolve Mesh Bikini Top, $85; revolve.com and KENDALL + KYLIE x Revolve Mesh High Waisted Bottom, $75; revolve.com

Buy It! KENDALL + KYLIE x Revolve 90′s Low Scoop Bikini Top, $68; revolve.com and KENDALL + KYLIE x Revolve 90′s Bikini Bottom, $58; revolve.com

Are you going to shop Kendall and Kylie’s latest swimwear collection? Share your favorites in the comments below.

Via: http://people.com/style/kendall-kylie-jenner-revolve-swimsuit-collection/

Share

More Celebrity News: