Shakira Attends Soccer Star Lionel Messi’s Wedding with Husband Gerard Piqué

Shakira was among a host of stars who were guests in what many in Latin America are calling the “wedding of the century” — the nuptials of soccer legend Lionel Messi and longtime girlfriend Antonella Roccuzzo.

The Colombian pop star, 40, attended with her husband, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, 30. Football stars and celebrities were among the 260 guests who arrived at the glamorous wedding held in Messi’s hometown of Rosario, Argentina.

Messi, 30, met Roccuzzo, 29, met when they were children before he moved to Spain as a teenager.

Other celebrities in attendance included Messi’s FC Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Neymar. Spanish-language newspaper El Pais reported that close to 300 law enforcement officials were surrounding the wedding as security, while hundreds of fans lines the streets outside the hotel to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds.

According to La Nacion, Shakira opted for black semi-transparent dress for the wedding.

Roccuzzo’s wedding dress was designed by Spanish designer Rosa Clara, who has also designed dresses for Queen Letizia of Spain and Eva Longoria. The dress sported a heart-shaped lace back, with a sweeping train and beaded detailing, as well as low-cut cleavage.

Messi and Roccuzzo share two sons, Thiago, 4, and Mateo, 1.

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/shakira-attends-lionel-messi-wedding/

