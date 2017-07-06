Seth Rogen’s Mom Tweeted About Sex, Which Totally Mortified Seth Rogen

Image Source: Getty / Angela Weiss

Seth Rogen was probably just having a quaint little Wednesday, trying to get back to normal after the long holiday weekend like the rest of us, when his mom, Sandy, embarrassed the f*ck out him on Twitter. Seth retweeted his mom’s innocent musing, “Falling asleep after sex is like shavasana after yoga!” adding, “Jesus f*cking Christ, Mom.” The tweet exchange quickly evolved and went viral: Sandy explained that “it’s just an observation of life,” to which Seth responded, “Whatever!!” to which Sandy teased him with, “Whateverrrrrrrr mom mm!” Apparently, moms talking about sex can even gross out one of the kings of gross-out comedy.

Falling asleep after sex is like shavasana after yoga.!

— Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) July 5, 2017

Jesus fucking Christ mom. https://t.co/KJSIlWZMhL

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 5, 2017

Whatever!!

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 5, 2017

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Seth-Rogen-Mom-Tweets-About-Sex-July-2017-43710510

Share

More Celebrity News: