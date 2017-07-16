Sen. John McCain, 80, Undergoes Surgery for Blood Clot – Causing GOP to Call Off Health Care Vote

Sen. John McCain, 80, underwent surgery to remove blood clot in his eye on Friday, his office revealed late Saturday.

The surgery went well, according to doctors at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix and McCain’s office called the procedure routine. However, it had massive reverberations in Washington.

Because McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, will be in Arizona recovering and not on Capitol Hill for next week’s vote on the Republican bill to replace Obamacare, GOP Senators were forced to post-pone the vote until McCain can return, according to Politico.

All 48 Democratic senators plus two Republicans, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, have said they oppose the bill. Without McCain’s vote, the bill lacks the support to pass.

Within minutes of McCain’s health news breaking, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Politico the Senate would “defer” its attempt to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a GOP-crafted law.

Thank you to the incredible team at @mayoclinic Arizona for taking such good care of my father -he will be back soon https://t.co/uKaUjZrOqv — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 16, 2017

A statement from McCain’s office late Saturday said, “Following a routine annual physical, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye on Friday, July 14 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix.

“Surgeons successfully removed the 5-cm blood clot during a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision. Tissue pathology reports are pending within the next several days.”

The statement said McCain “is in good spirits and recovering comfortably at home with his family.

“On the advice of his doctors, Senator McCain will be recovering in Arizona next week.”

