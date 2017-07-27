Selena Gomez Gives New Meaning to the Words “Up Close and Personal” in “Fetish” Video

Selena Gomez ditched the That ’70s Show attire and surprisingly impressive wig collection featured in her music video for “Bad Liar” for the music video debut of her latest single, “Fetish.” The official video was released on Wednesday, and not only do things get messy, but it includes a handful of up-close clips of her singing the song, which features Gucci Mane. From tying her tongue with a piece of string (OK. . .) to spraying water all over a house, Gomez lets loose.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Selena-Gomez-Fetish-Music-Video-43736487

Share

More Celebrity News: