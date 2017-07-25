See Every Shade of the Gorgeous New Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipsticks

Anastasia Beverly Hills‘s products first transformed our eyebrows, then raised our expectations of liquid lipsticks and even upped our highlighting game. Now, the incredible brand is bringing us Matte Lipsticks ($18), and we can’t contain our excitement. The cult-favorite brand announced the thrilling news on Instagram in a video including three models of various skin tones applying the new lipsticks to their pouts.

From the short video, it looks like these lipsticks are going to apply smoothly and opaquely. The clip shows off the Deep Neutrals Category and includes six brown and nude shades that will suit a majority of skin tones. However, the line will include many more shades than the ones we were given a sneak peek of. The brand is launching 30 colors total, ranging from nudes to vivid purples, pinks, and blues.

Based on how much we love our Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipsticks ($20), we’re confident that these lipsticks will become our go-to matte lip product when they launch on Anastasia Beverly Hills’s website on July 25.

