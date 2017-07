Anne Hathaway spent the day with her son Jonathan and their family pooch in New York City. The baby even tried to walk the dog from his stroller, but let’s just say he isn’t quite ready for that task yet!

The post See Anne Hathaway’s Son Jonathan Try To Walk Their Puppy appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/anne-hathaway-son-jonathan-walking-puppy/

Share

More Celebrity News: