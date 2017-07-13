Season 7 Is Coming! Game of Thrones Cast Brings the Fiercest Fashions to L.A. Premiere

Night’s Watch black leather, tattered knits, robes, and armor were all left behind in the Seven Kingdoms as the cast of Game of Thrones took over Los Angeles to celebrate the seventh season’s premiere.

Several of the HBO show’s stars descended on Walt Disney Concert Hall Wednesday with Kit Harington being accompanied by girlfriend Rose Leslie, and Sophie Turner joined by boyfriend Joe Jonas.

Harington, 30, continued his streak of dressing like his character Jon Snow as he chose his favorite color combo of head-to-toe black, while Leslie opted for a black and yellow gown from Erdem’s Pre-Fall 2017 collection.

Turner, 21, stayed true to her Louis Vuitton musing by selecting a Kabuki-illustrated sequined mini dress from Nicolas Ghesquière’s Resort 2018 collection. Also bringing color to the blue carpet was her Stark sister, Maisie Williams. The 20-year-old actress chose an emerald green slip dress that featured a thigh-high slit.

Joining them were costars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (in Strong Suit), Nathalie Emmanuel (in Vivienne Westwood), Liam Cunningham (in Brioni), Hannah Murray (in J. Mendel), Gwendoline Christie, and Amanda Peet alongside her husband, series creator David Benioff.

Also on Thursday, HBO released some photos from Sunday’s season premiere and Entertainment Weekly had the first look of Brienne sparring with Podrick at Winterfell, Daenerys approaching the throne at Dragonstone, Dolorous Edd bearing a torch, and Lyanna Mormont speaking up. Check out more sneak peek images here!

Game of Thrones returns Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Via: http://people.com/style/game-of-thrones-cast-season-7-la-premiere/

