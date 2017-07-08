Sad! Trump Reportedly Forgot to Book a Hotel For the G20 Summit

While preparing for the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, President Donald Trump and his team forgot to arrange one very important detail: securing a hotel for the duration of the event. That’s right; Trump, a man with multiple hotels to his name, nearly didn’t have a hotel room to stay in for one of the year’s biggest gatherings of worldwide leaders. The irony is almost too much to handle.

The G20 meeting schedule was announced back in February 2016, and yet Trump’s staff was left scrambling to find accommodations at the last minute, according to local sources. The Hamburger Abendblatt, a news outlet in Hamburg, reported that the White House initially had its sights set on the Four Seasons but that it — along with every other luxury hotel in the vicinity — was already completely full when Trump’s staff attempted to make reservations.

So, how on earth did this oversight happen? It certainly can’t help that Trump’s State Department remains pretty understaffed, seeing as he’s barely made a dent in getting his nominations confirmed since taking office.

