Ring the Fire Alarm Because These Joan Smalls’s Bikinigrams Are Smoking

Of course Joan Smalls’s Instagram feed would be filled with sexy bikini photos. Whether she’s beachside for a hot shoot for Victoria’s Secret, vacationing by a pool with fellow supermodels, or enjoying time back home in Puerto Rico, Joan knows exactly how to show off her toned body in the skimpiest bikinis we have seen. She poses for sexy topless (and bottomless) snaps and in angles that highlight her, ahem, curves. Keep scrolling to see all her hotness in its full glory.

37771922

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/latina/Joan-Smalls-Sexiest-Bikini-Instagram-Photos-42903571

Share

More Celebrity News: