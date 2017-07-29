Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar Will Make Your Heart Race in the “Loyalty” Video

Kendrick Lamar debuted the dangerously sexy music video for his popular single featuring Rihanna, “Loyalty.” The cinematic video shows the talented pair being daredevils as they commit crimes, crash a newly stolen car, and hang out atop skyscrapers. One particularly heart-racing shot shows Kendrick dangling Rihanna off a skyscraper — to which we say, “Honestly, how dare you? She is a national treasure!” By the end of the Bonnie and Clyde-style video, they both gradually sink into cement, so, there’s that. Watch the thrilling video in its entirety above.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Kendrick-Lamar-Rihanna-Loyalty-Music-Video-43806005

Share

More Celebrity News: