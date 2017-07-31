RHONY Star Tinsley Mortimer Gushes On Why Her New Man Is a Match Made in Heaven

Tinsley Mortimer wants to be treated like a queen — and it looks like she’s found her king!

The Real Housewives of New York City star recently opened up about finding love with Coupon King Scott Kluth, and now she’s revealing how she’s mixing business and pleasure.

The 41-year-old RHONY newbie has been dating the 38-year-old midwestern-born CEO since February when costar Carole Radziwill introduced the pair during an on-camera blind date.

“Scott is such a great guy and I never would have met him without Carole,” Mortimer told PEOPLE Saturday at RHONY alum Jill Zarin‘s 5th Annual Luxury Luncheon to raise money for thyroid cancer research.

“Scott is adorable,” she says. “He’s a good caretaker, too. He looks out for me. I’m happy.”

And newly employed — Mortimer recently signed up to spend even more time Kluth as an employee of CouponCabin, the money-saving site he founded.

“I actually work for Scott’s company now,” she revealed to PEOPLE. “I’m an account manager there.”

She joked that she and Kluth are a perfect match since she loves to shop and he founded a company that provides online coupon codes from thousands of retailers.

For now, though, the new duo is navigating a long-distance relationship: Mortimer calls New York home while Kluth lives in Chicago, so “we do a lot of traveling these days,” she says.

“I have a meeting on Tuesday in New York and can’t go see him in Chicago until I get my meeting done!” she said. “We haven’t seen each other in two weeks, which is the longest we’ve been apart since we met.”

New Life, New Love

This is the first relationship for Mortimer since her rocky relationship with ex-boyfriend Alexander “Nico” Fanjul, whom she had dated since December 2012.

Their relationship ended in April 2016 when Mortimer was arrested for allegedly trespassing at his Palm Beach home — though there was a history of alleged abuse prior to that, including an incident on Christmas Day in 2013 which found Mortimer hospitalized with head lacerations.

FROM PEN: RHONY‘s Tinsley Mortimer Opens Up About Escaping a Violent Relationship

Moving back to New York from Palm Beach turned Mortimer’s life around, she tells PEOPLE. “I obviously went through a little bit of a rough patch in Florida,” she says.

“But everything happens for a reason and it got me back to New York and now I’m doing this great show — and I met a great guy on the show too!”

After sharing a sweet kiss at their first date in February, they spent the next five days together. After their marathon date, Kluth further melted Mortimer’s heart when he sent her flowers during the New York Housewives’ trip to Mexico, writing “Thank you for the best and longest first date ever” in the card.

On Saturday, Mortimer joined a host of other Bravo stars who came out to support Zarin and her husband, Bobby Zarin, who is battling thyroid cancer.

On Thursday, Zarin revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that Bobby was recovering from a recent procedure at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City after his cancer took an unexpected turn last week.

The luncheon raised money for the International Thyroid Oncology Group, which is seeking cutting edge treatments for advanced thyroid cancer.

FROM PEN: Andy Cohen’s Pick For The Most Absurd ‘Real Housewives’ Business Ever

Joining Mortimer at the lavish Hamptons event were RHONY stars Luann D’Agostino and Ramona Singer, as well as former RHONY stars Kelly Bensimon and Cindy Barshop.

Housewives from afar included Gizelle Bryant from Real Housewives of Potomac, Marysol Patton of Real Housewives of Miami, Kathy and Rich Wakile of Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Pettifleur Berenger of Real Housewives of Melbourne. Bachelor in Paradise‘s Vinny Ventiera also came to the party.

Mortimer said she was happy to be invited to the party and to support Zarin.

And while it’s still a bit early to be talking marriage plans, Mortimer said, “It’s still new and we are excited!”

Via: http://people.com/tv/real-housewives-new-york-tinsley-mortimer-new-love-scott-kluth/

Share

More Celebrity News: