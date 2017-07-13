Retro Baby Names Worthy of the Old-Fashioned Silver Screen

In a day when it seems that the most “out there” baby names dominate the playground, some parents long for the simple, elegant names of the past. If you’re inclined toward old-fashioned names for your bundle of joy, then look no further! We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of names from bygone eras — from the 1920s to the 1960s, these monikers were some of the most popular options for new babies. Don’t you think it’s time that retro names made a comeback?

Retro Girl Names Starting With . . .

A

Adelaide, Alice, Arlene

B

Bernadette, Barbara, Beverly, Bernice, Beatrice, Billie, Bonnie, Betty

C

Carol, Catherine, Clara, Constance

D

Dolores, Dorothy, Doris, Darlene, Dot, Daisy

E

Edith, Evelyn, Eleanor, Edna, Eloise, Ethel, Esther, Elsie, Elaine

F

Frances, Florence

G

Gloria, Geraldine, Gladys, Gertrude, Grace, Gail

H

Hazel, Helen, Hedy

I

Irene, Ida, Ivy

J

Judith, Josephine, Joan, June, Joyce, Jo

K

Katherine, Kate, Kitty

L

Lois, Loretta, Lillian, Louise, Lorraine

M

Margaret, Marilyn, Mabel, Marjorie

N

Norma, Nanette

O

Octavia, Olive, Opal

P

Phyllis, Patsy, Peggy, Penelope, Phoebe, Polly, Posey, Prudence, Priscilla

Q

Queenie, Quinn

R

Ruby, Ruth, Rose, Rhea

S

Sue, Shirley, Sylvia, Sophia, Susan

T

Theresa, Tabitha

U

Ursula

V

Violet, Virginia

W

Wilma, Wanda, Winifred, Willa

Retro Boy Names Starting With . . .

A

Alfred, Allen, Arthur, Albert, Alvin, Arnold

B

Bernard, Basil, Benedict, Benjamin

C

Clarence, Carl, Clifford, Charles, Cecil, Clyde

D

Dale, Dennis, Donald

E

Earl, Ernest, Eugene, Elmer, Edwin

F

Francis, Frederic

G

Glenn, Gerald

H

Howard, Henry, Harold, Herbert

I

Irving

J

Jack, James, John, Jeffrey, Jonas

K

Kenneth

L

Lee, Leonard, Lawrence, Louis, Leo, Lloyd, Leon, Lewis

M

Martin, Marvin, Michael, Murphy

N

Norman, Neil, Nathaniel

O

Oscar, Otis, Oliver, Orson, Oswald

P

Paul, Pierce, Peter

Q

Quincey, Quentin

R

Ray, Ronald, Robert, Roger, Roy, Ralph, Russell, Randall

S

Samuel, Stanley

T

Terrence, Theodore

V

Vernon, Victor, Vincent

W

Walter, Wilbur, Wayne, Willie, Warren

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Retro-Baby-Name-Ideas-36942186

