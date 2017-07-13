Retro Baby Names Worthy of the Old-Fashioned Silver Screen
In a day when it seems that the most “out there” baby names dominate the playground, some parents long for the simple, elegant names of the past. If you’re inclined toward old-fashioned names for your bundle of joy, then look no further! We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of names from bygone eras — from the 1920s to the 1960s, these monikers were some of the most popular options for new babies. Don’t you think it’s time that retro names made a comeback?
Retro Girl Names Starting With . . .
A
Adelaide, Alice, Arlene
B
Bernadette, Barbara, Beverly, Bernice, Beatrice, Billie, Bonnie, Betty
C
Carol, Catherine, Clara, Constance
D
Dolores, Dorothy, Doris, Darlene, Dot, Daisy
E
Edith, Evelyn, Eleanor, Edna, Eloise, Ethel, Esther, Elsie, Elaine
F
Frances, Florence
G
Gloria, Geraldine, Gladys, Gertrude, Grace, Gail
H
Hazel, Helen, Hedy
I
Irene, Ida, Ivy
J
Judith, Josephine, Joan, June, Joyce, Jo
K
Katherine, Kate, Kitty
L
Lois, Loretta, Lillian, Louise, Lorraine
M
Margaret, Marilyn, Mabel, Marjorie
N
Norma, Nanette
O
Octavia, Olive, Opal
P
Phyllis, Patsy, Peggy, Penelope, Phoebe, Polly, Posey, Prudence, Priscilla
Q
Queenie, Quinn
R
Ruby, Ruth, Rose, Rhea
S
Sue, Shirley, Sylvia, Sophia, Susan
T
Theresa, Tabitha
U
Ursula
V
Violet, Virginia
W
Wilma, Wanda, Winifred, Willa
Retro Boy Names Starting With . . .
A
Alfred, Allen, Arthur, Albert, Alvin, Arnold
B
Bernard, Basil, Benedict, Benjamin
C
Clarence, Carl, Clifford, Charles, Cecil, Clyde
D
Dale, Dennis, Donald
E
Earl, Ernest, Eugene, Elmer, Edwin
F
Francis, Frederic
G
Glenn, Gerald
H
Howard, Henry, Harold, Herbert
I
Irving
J
Jack, James, John, Jeffrey, Jonas
K
Kenneth
L
Lee, Leonard, Lawrence, Louis, Leo, Lloyd, Leon, Lewis
M
Martin, Marvin, Michael, Murphy
N
Norman, Neil, Nathaniel
O
Oscar, Otis, Oliver, Orson, Oswald
P
Paul, Pierce, Peter
Q
Quincey, Quentin
R
Ray, Ronald, Robert, Roger, Roy, Ralph, Russell, Randall
S
Samuel, Stanley
T
Terrence, Theodore
V
Vernon, Victor, Vincent
W
Walter, Wilbur, Wayne, Willie, Warren
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Retro-Baby-Name-Ideas-36942186