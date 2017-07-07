Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 Taglines Revealed—Guess Who Says ‘Stay Off My Rainbow’

The ladies of Orange County are back to further its record of being the longest running Real Housewives franchise for Bravo.

Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Meghan King Edmonds, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge are all back for season 12 as Lydia McLaughlin makes her return after her hiatus since the eighth season.

Also this time, the group will welcome newcomer Peggy Sulahian, who became the 100th Housewife in franchise history.

Bravo Media/Tommy Garcia

Feng shui guru Beador: “The truth is organic, but lies are just artificial.”

Gym owner and body-building champ Judge: “I’m pint-sized, baptized and highly prized.”

New mom King Edmonds: “I can handle a baby, and women who act like one!”

Spitfire Dodd: “If I want your opinion, I’ll give it to you.”

Bubbly Bible-lover McLaughlin: “If you can’t take my sparkle, then stay off my rainbow.”

Sulahian: “I’m living the American dream, one sports car at a time.”

O.G. of the O.C. Gunvalson: “I go big or go home, and I’m not going home.”

Though former Housewives regular Heather Dubrow will not make an appearance this season after announcing she would be departing the series after five seasons, there is a treat for RHOC superfans.

Gretchen Rossi makes a cameo and once again fuels questions about Judge’s husband’s sexuality.

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres July 10 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Via: http://people.com/tv/real-housewives-of-orange-county-season-12-taglines-revealed/

