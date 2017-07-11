Rachel Lindsay Picks Final Four Suitors: 10 Most Shocking Moments From This Week’s ‘Bachelorette’

This week’s Bachelorette was all about going deep! With it being the episode before hometown visits, emotions were at an all-time high as Rachel Lindsay cut her number of suitors from six to four, but not without shedding a few tears of her own and unearthing a few shocking revelations. (Yeah, things got pretty intense) Here are this week’s most shocking Bachelorette moments:

1. Rachel canceled the rose ceremony and instead had three one-on-one dates and one group date.

2. Bryan got yet ANOTHER one-on-one date and the remaining guys were not happy about it. To top it off, Rachel even bought Bryan a Swiss watch!

3. Dean said he didn’t trust Bryan and thinks he’s just gotten good at sweet talking women.

4. Rachel may not have realized it but Bryan set off all types of red flags when he shockingly confessed that his last relationship was eerily similar to his relationship with Rachel as it too got hot and heavy in a short amount of time. He also said his ex-girlfriend blamed their break-up on his mother. #RedFlag

5. Dean was nervous about the possibility of Rachel meeting his family and nearly sabotaged his one-on-one date by deflecting every time Rachel wanted to move beyond surface-level conversations.

6. Dean eventually let all of his walls down and explained that he was extremely nervous for Rachel to meet his family because they weren’t the family needed them to be.

7. Peter said that if he wasn’t prepared to marry Rachel in the end if he was chosen, he wouldn’t propose just because she picked him. Yikes!

8. Rachel broke down when she sent Matthew home and even told him that he reminds him the most of herself! (Who even knew they had that deep of a connection?)

9. Eric opened up about his rough childhood and confessed that he’s never brought a girl home, which really made Rachel nervous.

10. After being overly confident throughout the episode Adam was sent home, and Eric was given Rachel’s final rose.

