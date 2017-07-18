Rachel Lindsay Just Had The Most INTENSE Hometown Visit In ‘Bachelorette’ History

What. Just. Happened?! Hope you had your glass or two (or three) of wine handy because tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette was so intense we need a drank, (for those who don’t know, a drank is a grown woman’s drink). In what was seriously some of the most dramatic hometown visits EVER (and not just intense by Chris Harrison standards, I’m talking real-life drama intense), three guys dropped the L word, on contestant had their first family reunion in years, and Rachel Lindsay‘s life was threatened! Yep, ish got real, real quick! So, I’ll get right to it. Here are this week’s most shocking Bachelorette moments:

1. Rachel admitted that she felt pressure meeting Eric’s family. Being that she was the first girl Eric’s ever brought home, Rach confessed that she thought his family would zero in on her.

2. Eric finally told Rachel that he’s ready to settle down and even dropped the L word. However, he kinda sorta explained it all away when he clarified his love as simply caring for Rachel.

3. Bryan told his mom that he thought Rachel’s the one and his mom made a face of disgust. She later told him that she was shocked that he fell in love with a girl on TV show.

4. Bryan’s mom threatened to kill Rachel if she ever made him unhappy. While Rachel laughed it off it didn’t seem like she was joking. #Scary

5. Bryan told Rachel he loves her and she seemed like she was seriously fighting the urge to say it right back. (He’s definitely her favorite)

6. Next up was Peter’s hometown date where he told his friends that he wasn’t sure he could see himself proposing in the remaining three weeks. (Talk about a shocker!) Her He also said he wants things to get to the next step between he and Rachel, he’s just not there yet. (He was the only guy NOT to say “I love you.”)

7. Peter’s mom said she thinks he’s ready for a commitment but not a proposal. Lordt!

8. Dean’s hometown was the first time he’s talked to his dad in two years and the first time his family’s been under the same roof in eight years.

9. Dean confronted his dad about not being there for him after his mom died and his dad just walked away from him. Rachel tried to intervene but Dean’s dad wasn’t having it.

10. Rachel admitted she was falling in love with Dean but then sent him home as she chose Bryan, Eric, and Peter as her final three.

