PSA: Gold Hoop Earrings Are Officially the Accessory of the Summer

It’s all about the accessories this Summer, and street style stars can’t get enough of this one classic look: gold hoop earrings. There’s been a resurrection of this style, and we’ve been seeing celebrities and bloggers wearing them with everything from a bikini to jeans and a t-shirt.

Hailey Baldwin can’t seem to get enough of her 18k gold Ippolita earrings while gal pal and fellow model Kendall Jenner has been seen wearing an oversize pair with a floral minidress. Scroll on to have a look and shop a few pairs for your jewelry collection if you’re feeling inspired.

