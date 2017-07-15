Princess Victoria of Sweden Casually Has Butterflies Fluttering on Her Birthday Dress

Princess Victoria of Sweden celebrated her 40th birthday in a very unforgettable dress. From far away, it looked like the royal wore a pink floral gown. Up close, however, you can see the design is actually covered in butterflies! Princess Victoria’s fit-and-flare dress was covered in the 3D pink insects, which floated all along the bodice, hem, and sleeves of her dress. The butterflies appeared pretty lifelike, and daughter Estelle even wore matching butterfly barrettes in her hair.

The pop-up embroidery on Princess Victoria’s dress was definitely unique and something we have yet to see from other royals with her style sense. She accessorized with a silver watch, pink clutch, and white pumps. Read on to see her mesmerizing birthday dress from all angles, then shop similar pieces.

38862804

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Princess-Victoria-Sweden-Wearing-Butterfly-Dress-43740306

Share

More Celebrity News: