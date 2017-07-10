Prince Harry Continues His Mom Princess Diana’s Efforts to Raise HIV Awareness

Prince Harry is continuing his mission to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS — a cause his late mother Princess Diana championed.

The royal, 32, visited the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine on Monday to hear more about the global efforts to tackle HIV and AIDS and other infectious diseases.

And he attend an HIV-focused roundtable discussion led by the Africa charity Sentebale, of which he is patron.

His visit came after a weekend of fun watching The Killers at a rock festival in London with friends. Girlfriend Meghan Markle is currently back in Toronto where she is filming the new season of her TV drama, Suits.

During his visit at the school, Harry was told about research being carried out on interventions to improve HIV prevention and treatment services for young people in sub-Saharan Africa, as well as the impact of domestic violence on women and girls’ risk of HIV.

These @Sentebale advocates met HRH earlier today at Kensington Palace to talk about their experiences of the programme #LetYouthLead pic.twitter.com/1wojQyoeyS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2017

Harry, who made headlines when he publicly took an HIV test in December, also saw a demonstration of an HIV self-testing kit, which is being trialled in Malawi.

Harry also learned about Peek, an organization which aims to increase access to eye care, and its school screening programs in countries like Botswana — a country that Sentebale is starting to do work in.

The prince, who set up Sentebale with Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso, then took part in the charity’s “Let Youth Lead” roundtable discussion.

As the 20th anniversary of Diana’s tragic death nears, Harry and his brother Prince William are spending much of their public work with charities and other causes highlighting some of the ways that they are hoping to continue the work she started.

