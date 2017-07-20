Power Your Cardio Session With This Epic Bruno Mars Playlist

Bruno Mars makes feel-good music, so it makes perfect sense that his musical catalog features a collection of upbeat songs that will help you sweat it out on the treadmill. If you find yourself needing an extra energy boost, plug in your earphones and pull out your best Bruno Mars dance moves with this epic workout playlist. Check out the full list of songs below.

“Perm” — Bruno Mars

“Uptown Funk” — Bruno Mars

“Treasure” — Bruno Mars

“Locked Out of Heaven” — Bruno Mars

“Chunky” — Bruno Mars

“Runaway Baby” — Bruno Mars

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“Natalie” — Bruno Mars

“Finesse” — Bruno Mars

“24K Magic (R3hab Remix)” — Bruno Mars

If this mix doesn’t suit your musical tastes, check out all of our workout playlists here.

Remember, you will need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Bruno-Mars-Workout-Playlist-43769177

Share

More Celebrity News: