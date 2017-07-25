Paul ‘Pauly D’ DelVecchio ‘Finally Done’ With Longtime Girlfriend Aubrey O’Day
Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio is a single man! After two years of dating, the Jersey Shore star, 36, has called it quits with his girlfriend Aubrey O’Day, RadarOnline.com reported. Just weeks ago, Aubrey, 33, told E! News, “I want a ring like ASAP.” The couple often had ups and downs on the show where they met, Famously Single, and had even broken up once in the past. Pauly has been getting ready to return to TV with the Jersey Shore reunion show, Reunion Road Trip. Maybe Pauly couldn’t be in a relationship and fully embrace the GTL lifestyle at the same time!
