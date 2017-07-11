Paris Jackson Pokes Fun at Trevor Donovan Dating Rumors: ‘Hand Holding Is A Very Common Thing’

Paris Jackson is clearing the air regarding the latest buzz about her dating life.

With a single tweet on Monday, the daughter of Michael Jackson denied rumors linking her to actor Trevor Donovan, after the pair was spotted holding hands in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“Y’all need to chill lol hand holding is a very common thing,” Jackson, 19, wrote, along with photos of her holding hands with female friends, including Sofia Richie.

“She and Trevor are just friends,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The star last dated Michael Snoddy, but end the relationship in February after less than a year.

Jackson – who struggled with a number of issues (including, she says, depression, drug addiction, and suicide attempts) while in high school – has emerged as Hollywood’s latest It girl, making headlines with appearances on red carpets and multiple magazine covers.

In March, she signed a seven-figure modeling deal with IMG Models. Next, Jackson will star alongside Charlize Theron in the upcoming thriller, Gringo.

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/paris-jackson-pokes-fun-at-trevor-donovan-dating-rumors/

