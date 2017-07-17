Ouch! Ben Affleck’s Daughter, Violet, Hilariously Shades His Latest Honor

Ben Affleck received the humanitarian award at the Starkey Hearing Foundation Gala in Minnesota on Sunday night. While the honor is a huge accomplishment for the actor, one person who was unimpressed was his eldest daughter, 11-year-old Violet. During his speech, Ben — who is currently dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus — pointed out the fact that he was in good company because his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, was honored with the award in 2016. “When I told my oldest daughter that I was getting this award, she said, ‘Yeah, Dad. Mom already has that one,’” Ben said. The former couple are also parents to Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

Ben’s appearance comes on the heels of a dramatic few months for the star. While Ben and Jen officially filed for divorce back in April, sources are claiming that Ben’s relationship with Lindsay actually began in 2013, roughly two years before he and Jennifer announced their plans to separate. At the time, Lindsay was also still married to her SNL colleague Kevin Miller, though the two called it quits in 2014. Insiders are also saying that Jennifer spoke to both Lindsay and Kevin about the affair.

