Olivia Munn’s Bikini Is the Obvious Swimsuit You Need For the Summer

Olivia Munn is celebrating her birthday in Turks and Caicos, and she packed plenty of swimsuits for the occasion. From a sophisticated green one-piece to a romantic bikini, the actress definitely hit all the style marks. Olivia’s pastel pink bikini, complete with olive ties, might not seem obvious at first, but actually, the color combination is right on trend for the season. Pink has practically become a neutral in our wardrobes, and it blends in with a beach look as easily as black, caramel, ivory, or khaki would. Read on to see how the shade lent Olivia an obvious glow on the beach, then shop similar options.

