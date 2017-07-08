Off the Cuff: 6 Cool-Girl Ways to Cuff Your Jeans

You know the key to being a street style ace: an ample supply of cool-girl denim. From true blues and playful prints to skinnies and relaxed boyfriend fits, there is a silhouette for every occasion. But it’s time to turn your attention to styling.

If you’re like me, you strive to revamp the classic with a colorful blazer, statement sandals, or a bevy of baubles to ensure your day-to-day styles are anything but basic — but there is an even easier trick to breathe new life into your denim, and it takes less than a minute.

If you think there is only one way to roll up your dungarees, you’re in for a treat. Below, we’ve fashioned and illustrated six quick-and-easy ways to cuff your denim. Up for the challenge? Then grab your selvedge, and let’s get down to business.

