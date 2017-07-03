Obama’s Former Photographer Reminds Trump What It Looks Like to Respect Women

Pete Souza is known for his skillful art of criticizing President Trump with pictures, and his latest move is receiving attention for all the right reasons. Following Trump’s verbal attacks on MSNBC’s Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski, in which he called her “dumb as a rock” and tweeted about her appearance, the former White House photographer decided to remind Trump what it looks like when a president treats women as equals. Souza uploaded a series of photos on his Instagram page, captioned “respect for women,” that will remind you that Trump’s bullying and sexism are not normal behavior from a president. Read on to relive all the times Barack Obama showed women the respect they deserve.

Respect for women, 1. (President Obama strategizes with from left, White House Counsel Kathy Ruemmler; Communications Director Jennifer Palmeiri; Katie Beirne Fallon, Deputy Communications Director; and Cecelia Munoz, Director of the Domestic Policy Council, in 2013.)

Respect for women, 2. (President Obama talks with a young woman during a stop at the Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, Ohio in 2012.)

Respect for women, 3. (President Obama greets US troops after secret all-night flight to Afghanistan in 2010.)

Respect for women, 4. (Homeland Security Advisor Lisa Monaco updates President Obama on the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.)

Respect for women, 5. (President Obama has lunch with Rebekah Erler, who had written him a letter in 2014 about the economic challenges of raising a family.)

