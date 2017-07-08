Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai Graduates High School and Joins Twitter in Celebration

Malala Yousafzai has joined Twitter!

On Friday, the Nobel Peace Prize winner tweeted a simple, “Hi, Twitter,” marking her first time on the social media site.

She continued with a thread, writing, “Today is my last day of school and my first day on @Twitter.”

Today is my last day of school and my first day on @Twitter — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Malala Yousafzai Documentary Shows She’s Just Like Any Other Teen

Graduating from secondary school (high school) is bittersweet for me. I’m excited about my future, but… 2/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

“Graduating from secondary school (high school) is bittersweet for me,” she wrote. “I’m excited about my future, but I know that millions of girls around the world are out of school and may never get the opportunity to complete their education.”

….I know that millions of girls around the world are out of school and may never get the opportunity to complete their education. 3/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

The 19-year-old advocate continued by inviting followers to join her in fighting for girls’ education. Her bio on the site rings true to her goal: “19 years old | advocate for girls’ education and women’s equality | founder @MalalaFund.”

Yousafzai won the Novel Peace Prize in October 2014, becoming the youngest ever winner of a Nobel Prize.

A schoolgirl and education campaigner in Pakistan, she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman two years ago.

Malala was barely 11 years old when she began championing girls’ education, speaking out in TV interviews. The Taliban had overrun her home town of Mingora, terrorizing residents, threatening to blow up girls’ schools, ordering teachers and students into the all-encompassing burqas.

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/malala-yousafzai-joins-twitter-graduates-high-school/

Share

More Celebrity News: