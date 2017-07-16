‘No, She Wouldn’t': Chelsea Clinton Fires Back After Commentator Claims Hillary Would ‘Sell Her Daughter to Be President’

Chelsea Clinton is hitting back at a FOX News host’s comments about her mother, Hillary Clinton.

Fox News’s The Five contributor Lisa Boothe said in a Friday segment that the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee “would literally sell her daughter to be president, literally sell her only child to be president.” Boothe also called the 2016 presidential candidate the “most soulless woman on the planet.”

Chelsea defended her mom and shot down the nasty statements in a tweet Saturday.

“No, she wouldn’t. I’ve never doubted & always known I was the most important part of her life. Now as a mom I’m even more grateful to my mom,” the former first daughter and mother to daughter Charlotte and son Aidan, wrote.

No, she wouldn’t. I’ve never doubted & always known I was the most important part of her life. Now as a mom I’m even more grateful to my mom https://t.co/IZE4ZSUVOs — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 15, 2017

WATCH: Fox News host @LisaMarieBoothe: Hillary Clinton would “literally sell her daughter…literally sell her only child to be President.” pic.twitter.com/YwUsuISjU9 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 15, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump: Flashback Moments, 1979 – 1992

Support Samantha Bee & Planned Parenthood & buy a Nasty Woman t-shirt!https://t.co/I9qd3M3cFq pic.twitter.com/XDpBcFqF7k — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 11, 2017

The former Secretary of State shared a photo on Twitter last week of herself modeling a “nasty woman” shirt created by comedian Samantha Bee and the online fundraising platform Omaze to benefit Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project Los Angeles.

“Support Samantha Bee & Planned Parenthood & buy a Nasty Woman t-shirt!” Clinton wrote. President Donald Trump had called Clinton a “nasty woman” in the explosive third presidential debate in October 2016.

Via: http://people.com/politics/chelsea-clinton-fires-back-after-commentator-claims-hillary-would-sell-her-daughter-to-be-president/

Share

More Celebrity News: