No Gluten Needed For These Oat-Based Blender Pancakes

There are few better mornings than those spent in pajamas, digging a fork into a large stack of pancakes dripping with syrup. But with weekday mornings revolving around making it to work or class before 9 a.m. and weekends consisting of early-morning Spin classes and tackling weeks’ worth of laundry, the concept of enjoying the leisurely breakfast often gets thrown by the wayside.

I propose a return to the pancake breakfast, in the form of fast, easy, and healthy (!!) blender pancakes. The recipe consists of five commonplace ingredients and doesn’t even require a bowl. Because the batter is whipped up in a blender, the only other pieces of equipment you’ll need are a pan and a stove.

To achieve a successful pancake breakfast on a weekday if you have . . .

20 minutes: make the batter, fry the pancakes, consume.

10 minutes: make the batter the night before and store in an airtight container. In the morning, thin the batter with a few tablespoons of milk, fry the pancakes, consume.

Five minutes: make the batter and fry the pancakes the night before. Place pancakes in the toaster or the oven while putting on your shoes. Consume rapidly OR wrap pancakes in a paper towel and eat on your commute to the utter jealousy of everyone around you.

To enjoy these pancakes on the weekend: silence — or better yet, turn off — your phone, step directly over the pile of laundry in the middle of your room, and start a pot of coffee. Make pancakes. Sigh with relief. It’s time for a break.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Banana-Oat-Blender-Pancakes-40125380

