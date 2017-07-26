Nicole Kidman Fell into Keith Urban’s ‘Loving Arms’ After Draining Big Little Lies Scenes

It’s no secret that filming Big Little Lies took a toll on Nicole Kidman — but thankfully, she had a constant support system off camera.

The Emmy-nominated actress starred as Celeste Wright, wife to Alexander Skarsgård‘s Perry Wright on the hit HBO miniseries. Though the on-screen couple appeared perfect to the outside world, they had a violent and abusive relationship behind closed doors — something Kidman opened up about to Entertainment Tonight at the show’s FYC event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“Because we were shooting for so long, I think the duration of slowly started to seep in,” explained the Oscar winner, 50. “Normally, I can step back into my family life in a very easy way. Not always, but you know, usually. I’ve been working a long time now. But it was hard.”

“Luckily, I have a partner who is artistic so he understands what it takes to support that,” she continued, referencing her husband of 11 years, Keith Urban.

“I came home to loving arms, someone who would hold me, and I was really upset at times,” she admitted. “Really damaged, really upset, and physically and emotionally drained and in pain — my neck, particularly.”

And that’s not the first time Kidman has gotten candid about how tough her scenes were with Skarsgård: She recently admitted that at times, she was left feeling “deeply humiliated.”

One scene in episode 7 particularly stood out for Kidman: “I remember lying on the floor in the bathroom … and I just wouldn’t get up in between takes,” she recalled to W magazine.

“I was just lying there, sort of broken and crying,” she continued. “And I remember at one point coming over and just sort of placing a towel over me because I was just lying there in half-torn underwear and just basically on the ground with nothing on and I was just, like .”

“I would keep on a very brave face at work and then I would go home, and I didn’t realize how much it had penetrated me — it affected me in a deep way,” she said. “When I would go home, I would feel ashamed, and that’s the same emotions and the same feelings that Celeste was having.”

FROM PEN: Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Supporting Keith Urban’s Sobriety

But despite the challenges that came with shooting certain scenes, Kidman is on board for a potential season 2, telling ET on Tuesday that she hopes the series could continue to explore the “complexities” of “the female psyche.”

And of course, it doesn’t hurt that she’s formed a particularly close bond with her female costars: Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz.

“We love working together,” she gushed. “Watching Laura and Reese and Shai and Zoë, all of them do their thing and being privy to that, I just … We all knew it was special when we were doing it, but to be embraced in this way is just spectacular.”

“Would we want to work together again? Absolutely,” she continued. “Would we explore options for that to happen? Absolutely.”

Via: http://people.com/tv/nicole-kidman-found-comfort-keith-urban-after-big-little-lies-abuse-scenes/

Share

More Celebrity News: