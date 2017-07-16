Ned Stark’s Decapitated Head Has Never Looked Better

I don’t even watch Game of Thrones, but I admire the loyalty the show elicits from its fans — even as it kills off beloved character after beloved character. I have the joy of living with one such fan: my boyfriend. The man goes all out when it comes to Sunday night viewing parties, and one need only look to the DIY Iron Throne sitting in our hallway as proof.

His most impressive GOT-party feat has to be these Ned Stark cake pops; somehow he was able to make the decapitated Lord of Winterfell look sort of delightful and cute. While the cake pops took several hours to make, the “oohs” and “aahs” from our guests made it more than worthwhile. (And believe it or not, there are actually several Game of Thrones cake pop recipes.)

Before you pass them off as some sort of novelty party favor, you should know the pops are also damn good. Made from red velvet cake (because blood, duh) and glazed with white chocolate, the cake pops were sweet, creamy, and moist, leaving our guests with a sugar high that lasted throughout the evening. Should you question whether they deserve a spot at the Feast of Crows, our guess is that Joffrey would totally serve these at a party — most likely to Sansa.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Game-Thrones-Ned-Stark-Cake-Pops-Recipe-41198946

