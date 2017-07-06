Missing 13 Reasons Why? Tony’s Song Will Hold You Over Until the Show Is Back

A post shared by Christian Lee Navarro (@christianleenavarro) on Jul 5, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

The season two premiere of 13 Reasons Why isn’t until 2018, but Christian Navarro is giving us a little something to hold us over until then. On Wednesday, Navarro — who plays Tony Padilla on the hit Netflix show — debuted a new song inspired by his character on Instagram. “What began as a casual jam session ended up offering a glimpse into Tony’s mind. And now we have a f*cking song!” he wrote. “My friend and fellow artist @evangeliamusic wrote the song, and I had the pleasure of working on it with her. What do you think? Wanna hear the rest? #13reasonswhy #netflix.” Between the catchy tune and Navarro’s smooth vocals, we just can’t get enough!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Christian-Navarro-Song-About-His-13-Reasons-Why-Character-43713116

Share

More Celebrity News: