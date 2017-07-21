Minneapolis Police Chief Says Justine Damond ‘Didn’t Have to Die,’ Calls Her Death ‘Unnecessary’

Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau said on Thursday that Justine Damond’s death was “unnecessary” and that it went against her department’s training.

“Justine didn’t have to die,” Harteau said in her first appearance since the Saturday shooting.

The police chief had been on vacation when the shooting occurred, but returned to work on Thursday.

Officer Mohamed Noor allegedly shot Damond near her home after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

Harteau also said that the shooting was “one individual’s actions” and did not reflect on the police department, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

“Based on the publicly released information from the BCA, this should not have happened,” Harteau said. “On our squad cars, you will find the words, ‘To protect with courage and serve with compassion.’ This did not happen.”

Harteau addressed doubts that Noor was not prepared to be a police officer, saying the Somali-American “absolutely” performed well during training.

“This is about an individual officer’s actions. It is not about race or ethnicity,” she said, referring to former U.S. Rep Michele Bachmann’s comments that his hire was due to affirmative action.

“We have a very robust training and hiring process,” Harteau continued. “This officer completed that training very well, just like every officer. He was very suited to be on the street.”

She maintained that both officers cameras should have been running, but she did explain the program for the body cameras was only eight months old and that it was “not second nature for officers to put those cameras on yet.”

The Star-Tribune reports Damond’s fiancé, Don, spoke to Harteau and conveyed his concern that the shooting would make others feel fear about calling police.

“Although disheartening, I understand the fear and why it exists,” she said. “This has had a negative impact on the community trust we’ve built. Moving forward, we will work toward regaining the trust with everything we do.”

Harrity, who did not shoot his weapon, was interviewed by BCA, while Noor, who allegedly shot his gun from the driver’s side window of their police car, refused to be interviewed by investigators.

Harteau expressed her wish for Noor to reconsider his refusal, saying “there are questions that need to be answered and he is the only one that has those answers.”

Via: http://people.com/crime/minneapolis-police-chief-calls-justine-damond-death-unnecessary/

Share

More Celebrity News: