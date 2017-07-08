Migos Kicked Off Delta Flight as Manager Claims Racial Profiling

Rap trio Migos was removed from a Delta flight on Friday from Atlanta, Georgia, to Des Moines, Iowa, on their way to a concert.

Their manager is claiming the airline racially profiled group members Quavo, Offset and Takeoff after the plane returned to the gate to remove them from Delta Flight 1532.

TMZ first reported the news, with their manager telling the outlet that the three members were in first class, and Takeoff’s bag was on the ground and not in the overhead bin.

A rep for Migos could not be reached for comment.

Delta said in a statement to PEOPLE that the group was removed because the customers “repeatedly refused to follow crew member instructions to buckle their seat belts and stow carry-on items in the overhead bins.”

Migos posted a video to their Instagram account showing them onboard a new flight they had solely to themselves.

“RIGHT IS RIGHT WRONG IS WRONG,” Migos wrote in the caption. “Thanks @delta For Making It YOUR job to get US to our concert On TIME!!! W H O L E P L A N E.”

The statement continued, saying the customers, which included Migos’ manager, according to TMZ, were rebooked on an alternate flight to Des Moines.

Their manager told TMZ that Takeoff failed to follow instructions because he was asleep. Their concert in Iowa was set for 10 p.m., while their flight is scheduled to land shortly after 9 p.m.

