Michelle Rodriguez Thanks Vin Diesel After Her Comments About Fast Franchise: ‘It’s Not You I’m Talking To’

Michelle Rodriguez is making it clear that her recent comments about the Fast & Furious franchise have nothing to do with her longtime costar Vin Diesel.

The 38-year-old actress recently spoke out about the franchise’s portrayal of women, threatening to leave her fan-favorite role of Letty if the next installment doesn’t bring women more into the spotlight. However, on Saturday she posted on Instagram alongside Diesel and praised the actor for his support.

“Vin, for many years you’ve been the biggest supporter of strong women,” Rodriguez said in a clip. “I’ve always appreciated that about you throughout the years and just know that if I ever post anything, that it’s not you I’m talking to.”

Diesel, 49, jokingly pretended to kick the actress as he said, “Of course it’s not me!”

Alongside the sweet video, Diesel wrote: “Proud of Our saga … but we must try to reach higher each time. The challenge is what makes it fun and exciting. Its also why this saga has reached the level that it has … you have been the best fans in film history and we are forever grateful … Dom and Letty.”

Diesel and Rodriguez play love interests Dominic Toretto and Letty Ortiz in the films.

The video comes just days after Rodriguez made headlines with her threat.

“F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise,” she wrote in an Instgram post last week.

“It’s been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans and studio have provided over the years … One Love.”

