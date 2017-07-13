Michelle Obama Made the Appearance You’ve Been Waiting For in a Dress You Won’t Forget

In a moment that left jaws on the floor, Michelle Obama took the stage at the ESPY Awards in LA on Wednesday night in her first major appearance since leaving the White House. It was enough to leave the whole room breathless — the former FLOTUS and fashion icon proved her style prowess yet again, this time in a black, long-sleeved LBD by Cushnie et Ochs and Jennifer Fisher jewels, and reminded us all just what we’ve been missing. In fact, we’d argue Mrs. Obama’s never looked better.

With confidence and her inner cool radiating, Michelle’s appearance is a breath of fresh air, the palate cleanser we’ve all needed. And, while designers remain divided about dressing Ivanka Trump, Jennifer Fisher echoed the sentiments so much of the fashion industry have for Michelle, telling WWD:

“Michelle Obama embodies a level of effortless confidence and personal style that every American woman, no matter her age or demographic, can appreciate and emulate. In her speech tonight [at the ESPY Awards] Mrs. Obama said that Eunice Kennedy Shriver changed hearts and minds. Mrs. Obama did the same for the American people and it’s an honor to see her in my jewelry.”

Quite simply, Michelle Obama is the queen of cool, as the look here surely proves again. Have a closer look when you read more.

