McDonald’s Is Finally Delivering Everywhere — and Giving Away a Hilarious Line of Clothes

McDonald’s is finally delivering everywhere! The fast-food chain is celebrating the launch of the global expansion of McDelivery — which was previously only available in select US areas — with an epic line of menu-inspired clothes. As a fun surprise for customers, for one day only on Wednesday, July 26, McDonald’s is giving away a Big Mac onesie, a pair of slippers that say “World Famous,” a big blanket with McDonald’s burgers and fries on it, and more humorous items that would make anyone’s plans of eating a cheeseburger on the couch more cozy.

Chrissy Teigen is teaming up with McDonald’s to celebrate the launch of McDelivery, and POPSUGAR caught up with Chrissy over the phone to talk about all things delivery and Big Mac onesies. She told us about her fun experience pictured above, saying, “We’ve been having so much fun going around the city, going to firehouses, and giving away this cool McDelivery stuff. I Snapchatted a lot of the pieces, like the picnic blanket. There’s a pajama set that I actually think this all came about from — I wore a Big Mac pajama set a few months ago on my Twitter.”

While only a few lucky people got to meet Chrissy during her McDonald’s adventures in NYC, thousands of people got surprised with the epic line of McDonald’s items when they ordered through UberEats. Read on to see photos of every item in the limited-edition collection, and even if you miss out on the products for yourself, relish in the fact that you can finally get an Oreo McFlurry delivered any time the craving strikes!

