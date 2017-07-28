Matt Damon Goes Homicidal in the Unsettling Trailer For George Clooney’s Suburbicon

George Clooney, Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, and Oscar Isaac — what more does a movie really need? The latter three star in Suburbicon, the Clooney-directed crime dramedy that follows one suburban dad’s (Damon) spiral out of control in the ’50s after his wife is murdered by the mob. Basically, it’s like if Jason Bourne decided to try to live in the suburbs for a while (aka it gets a little bloody). Check out the trailer above before it hits theaters on Oct. 27.

