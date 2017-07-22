Make Your Own Texturizing Spray For Beach Waves With 4 Ingredients

You know the drill. You watch a video and the person on the screen tells you that DIY beach waves are actually super easy to achieve. Your ears perk up and you think this might be a game changer when it comes to your fine, straight hair, only to realize the person has naturally wavy hair, and all they’re doing is spritzing in a sea salt spray.

That’s great and all, but what about when your hair won’t wave for anything? There’s no amount of sea salt that will create a wave in stick-straight hair, am I right? Here’s how I do it. Wash your hair with a hydrating, lightweight shampoo and conditioner; add a little volumizing spray to your roots; and let the hair air-dry a little, but don’t be afraid to use a hair dryer. Just make sure you’re not shaking the dryer so it creates frizz or roughness for the hair. Once the hair is dry, spritz in some DIY sea salt spray — instructions in the video above — and if you need to, throw some waves in with a large-barrel curling iron.

It’s not the easiest method, but it’s really the only way to achieve waves if your hair is straight as a board, in my honest opinion!

OGX Anti-Gravity + Hydration O2 Shampoo and Conditioner

OGX Anti-Gravity + Hydration O2 Weightless Oil and Lift Tonic

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Beach-Texture-Spray-DIY-43765600

