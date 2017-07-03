Make the Tastiest Balsamic Vinaigrette With This Simple Hack

Balsamic vinaigrette is to salad-lovers what cake must have been to Marie Antoinette. We need to have it around, preferably within reach, always and forever. The best thing about balsamic vinaigrette, besides its tangy, sweet, distinctly aged flavor, is that it is an absolute cinch to make at home. (True salad-lovers also know that store-bought vinaigrettes pale in comparison to homemade versions.)

All you need are four ingredients: balsamic vinegar (from Modena, Italy, of course), olive oil, salt, and pepper. Whisk all four together and — voilà! — you have delicious salad dressing. However, with one simple additional step, you can elevate your everyday balsamic vinaigrette to new, even tastier, heights.

If you boil your balsamic vinegar for a few minutes before combining it with the other ingredients, you’ll get a much sweeter, bolder balsamic vinaigrette . . . and everything should be sweeter in the Summer. Now that you have your next-level balsamic vinaigrette, may I suggest pairing it with a sweet, seasonal salad like grilled-peach caprese (mozzarella, basil, and grilled peaches)? Don’t be surprised if this is the only salad you eat all Summer.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Sweet-Balsamic-Vinaigrette-43698972

