Lupita Nyong’o's Comic-Con Cosplay Video Will Make Your Whole Day Brighter

Did you see me at Comic Con?! #SDCC2017

A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

When she wasn’t appearing with her Black Panther costars during a panel at Comic-Con, Lupita Nyong’o managed to go incognito at the festival thanks to her epic pink Power Ranger cosplay. Lupita shared a hilarious video of her antics on Instagram on Wednesday that showed the Oscar winner dancing around in a face mask and scarf, somersaulting into view, and generally being unrecognizable while posing with fans to the tune of Kendrick Lamar’s “i.” Watch the clip above now and prepare to LOL.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Lupita-Nyongo-Power-Ranger-Costume-Comic-Con-2017-43796508

