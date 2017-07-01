LISTEN: Alex Rodriguez Gives Jennifer Lopez Fans Preview of Her New Song ‘Ni Tu Ni Yo’

Jennifer Lopez‘s new single, “Ni Tu Ni Yo,” doesn’t come out until July 4, but her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez gave fans the first listen as a pre-Independence Day gift.

The multi-hyphenate talent, 47, filmed her performance for the two-hour Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular special in New York City on Friday, and the retired Yankees player, 41, was in the front row cheering on his girlfriend.

It was only on Thursday that Lopez announced the release date for her third Spanish-language single, featuring Gente de Zona. “Ni Tu Ni Yo” follows her previous single “Mírate.”

The couple went public with their relationship in March, and have been spotted out numerous times since. For the past few weeks, Rodriguez has been accompanying Lopez on her work schedule, most recently stopping by the Shades of Blue set and supporting her show World of Dance‘s premiere.

They also enjoyed their first international trip together with a romantic getaway in Paris.

Back in October 2016, Lopez’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the star and ex-husband Marc Anthony, who share 9-year-old twins Emme and Max, were collaborating on a new Spanish-language album due out in 2017. Lopez’s album is her first all-Spanish offering since 2007′s Como Ama Una Mujer, which was also co-produced by Anthony.

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular airs on July 4 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Via: http://people.com/music/alex-rodriguez-jennifer-lopez-preview-of-ni-tu-ni-yo/

Share

More Celebrity News: