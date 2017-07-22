Less Than 2 Years After Cecil the Lion’s Killing, His Son Xanda Is Shot Dead

Nearly two years after the global outrage of Cecil the Lion’s shooting, his son Xanda has met the same fate. According to the Facebook group Lions of Hwange National Park, the six-year-old lion was fatally shot on a trophy hunt in Zimbabwe. Reports say the lion was shot in early July, with news of his death only now becoming public.

Xanda was a father to a few cubs and died outside the Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe, in almost the same location as his father. Officials became aware of his death after his tracking collar was handed in by Richard Cooke, one of the hunters.

Andrew Loveridge, a researcher from Oxford University whose team supplies the tracking collars, told The Telegraph: “I fitted it last October. It was monitored almost daily, and we were aware that Xanda and his pride was spending a lot of time out of the park in the last six months, but there is not much we can do about that.”

