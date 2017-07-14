Lea Michele Pays a Beautiful Tribute to Cory Monteith on the Fourth Anniversary of His Death

Hard to believe it’s been 4 years… We miss you C… love you more ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kIXoy4s4zK

— Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2017

It’s been four years since Cory Monteith tragically passed away, but Lea Michele is doing her part to preserve his memory. On Thursday, the actress shared a photo on Twitter of herself holding up a black and white photo of them while wearing Cory’s letterman jacket from Glee. “Hard to believe it’s been 4 years… We miss you C… love you more ❤️,” she wrote. Back in January, Lea, who dated Cory for nearly two years until his death, broke our hearts all over again when she posted a sweet throwback photo of them cuddling together.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Lea-Michele-Twitter-Picture-Cory-Monteith-2017-43737902

