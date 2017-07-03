Lea Michele Has “Resting Beach Face” While Hanging Out in Hawaii
Lea Michele escaped to Hawaii with a group of girlfriends this week, and on Wednesday, the former Glee star was spotted hitting the ocean in Maui wearing a cheeky black Milly one-piece swimsuit that read “Resting Beach Face.” Lea celebrated Memorial Day in a red “Bae-Watch” number, and back in February, we saw her paddleboarding in Maui wearing a “Beach Please” one-piece — so we’re counting on her to keep her statement suit game strong all year long.
34975594
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Lea-Michele-Beach-Hawaii-Pictures-June-2017-43691377