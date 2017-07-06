Lauren Conrad’s Swim Collection Is On Sale: Here’s What You Should Buy

Lauren Conrad may have just launched her swim collection for her LC Lauren Conrad line at Kohl’s, but the her cute, Cali-girl styles are already on sale (with prices as low as $9.99!). The lineup of cover-ups, swimsuits and accessories is true to Conrad’s feminine aesthetic, and includes lots of pinks, florals and ruffles combined with tropical palm prints and boho tassels. We especially love the retro-inspired high-waisted bikini bottoms and the tropical print cover-up. And that’s not all: Scroll down to see our top picks and then shop them before your next trip to the pool, lake or beach.

Buy It! High Neck Bikini Top, $19.99 (orig. $34) and High Waist Brief Bottoms, $19.99 (orig. $34); kohls.com

Buy It! Flip Flops, $7.99 (orig. $19.99); kohls.com

Buy It! Scalloped One-Piece Swimsuit, $39.99 (orig. $68); kohls.com

Buy It! Maxi Cover-Up, $37.99 (orig. $64); kohls.com

Buy It! Lace One Piece, $39.99 (orig. $68); kohls.com

What sale styles are your favorite from LC’s beach collection? Comment and let us know below!

Via: http://people.com/style/lauren-conrad-kohls-swimsuit-launch/

